Michigan bye week Game Thread: Noon

Today might be Michigan’s day off, but there are plenty of games Wolverines fans should keep their eye on. We’ll be posting my picks for the noon, 3:30 p.m. and primetime games that Michigan fans should watch this bye week.

There is an obvious choice in the noon timeslot: Iowa at Ohio State. While the game will almost definitely be a blowout, this will be our first look at how the Buckeyes fair against a common foe this season. I know I’ll be pulling for the Hawkeyes to scrounge up something resembling a workable offense.

Game Info

Teams: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022

Location: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH

Kickoff: Noon

Television: FOX

Spread: Ohio State -30; O/U: 50

Today’s question: Can Ohio State run the ball?

In Iowa’s contest against Michigan, the Hawkeyes were uncharacteristically gouged for 172 yards on the ground. Although that was by no means the most dominant rushing performance of the season for the Wolverines, Iowa predicates itself on stopping the run and forcing turnovers. Michigan’s ability to run the ball consistently was the deciding factor in that 27-14 victory in Iowa City.

This question might be moot if Ryan Day decides to air it out against the Hawkeyes, but if there’s one area Michigan has a clear advantage over OSU in, it’s the running game. If Ohio State shows it can run the ball against a stout Iowa front, Jesse Minter and the defensive coaching staff will need to add that additional dimension to their preparation for The Game.

Comment along with us down below, and go Hawks!