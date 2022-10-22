Michigan bye week Game Thread: Prime Time

Taking the primetime spot for games to keep an eye on is Penn State vs. Minnesota. As we all know, Michigan pummeled the Nittany Lions last week 41-17. But Penn State is still a pretty good team — or is it?

Penn State desperately needs a win against Minnesota to keep its Big Ten championship hopes alive, and it has a prime opportunity to do just that against the struggling Golden Gophers. After starting the season as one of the most efficient teams in the nation, the Minnesota Golden Gophers have fallen off a cliff as the Big Ten season has swung into action.

Now, in my mind, this game has little bearing on how one should view Michigan’s most recent victory; the Wolverines were just too dominant. However, the intrigue in this game stems from Penn State’s ability to bounce back, particularly on offense.

Game Info

Teams: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 16 Penn State Nittany Lions

Date: Saturday, October. 22, 2022

Location: Beaver Stadium in State College, PA

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: ABC

Spread: Penn State -5; O/U: 43

Today’s question: Can Penn State’s running backs find their footing again?

Against the Maize and Blue, Penn State only managed 111 yards on the ground—the majority of which came on the Sean Clifford 62-yard keeper. Penn State’s tandem of freshman running backs (Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen) has the potential to be among the best in the country. If they can get back to their explosive ways against the Gophers, that will validate the impressive performance put up by the Michigan defensive front last week and set up another intriguing matchup against Ohio State next week.