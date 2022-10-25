Michigan Reacts Survey: Will J.J. McCarthy eclipse the 300-yard mark against MSU?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Rivalry week is finally upon us. The Michigan Wolverines have had an additional week to stew on last season’s disappointing — but by no means season-defining — loss to the Michigan State Spartans. While Michigan will not be putting the final score of this contest on a ring anytime soon, winning back the Paul Bunyan Trophy would be a nice appetizer for bigger wins hopefully down the pike this season.

After a scintillating performance by Michigan’s dynamic duo of running backs in the last contest, Michigan might look to diversify its offensive repertoire against a maligned Michigan State secondary. Entering their biggest game of the season, the Spartans have the second-worst passing defense in the conference. Opening the playbook to exploit such a glaring weakness gives Michigan’s coaches an optimal opportunity to keep Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards healthy — as well as present J.J. McCarthy with some additional big-game experience. Frankly, all Michigan needs to do is win the game, but it will be a welcomed bonus if the Wolverines can add some verticality to the offensive attack.

Having said all this, which Wolverine wide receiver will rack up the most yards against Michigan State? And will McCarthy put up his second 300+ yard outing this season?

Currently, Michigan is a 22.5-point favorite over the Spartans, but in a rivalry as heated as this one, odds go out the window as soon as the ball is snapped. Do you think Michigan covers the spread, doesn’t cover but wins, or loses outright?

