The importance of sealing the deal this weekend with 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have a big challenge ahead of them this weekend against Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans, but they also will be hosting a ton of top targets on the recruiting trail. No visitor will be as important as 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, who is back in Ann Arbor for the first time since September when J.J. McCarthy and Michigan lit up the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors under the lights.

With four total visits since the month of June, is it crucial for Harbaugh and company to get the job done and earn a commitment this weekend? Von Lozon and Seth Berry discuss that, as well as Juwan Howard and his program earning a commitment from 2023 four-star big man Papa Kante, on this week’s Future Brew.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF