Evaluating J.J. McCarthy’s skill set with PFF’s Anthony Treash

This is Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s first season as the starter, and the 19-year-old has fared well so far this season.

Last week Pro Football Focus’ lead college analyst Anthony Treash ranked McCarthy as his No. 4 QB in college football.

In this podcast, we catch up with Anthony and discuss McCarthy’s skill set and the dangers he presents to a defense. Later in the show, we talk about Ohio State’s potent offense and Anthony’s top quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Listen to the podcast below.

