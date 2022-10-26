Michigan’s the No. 4 team in the nation and undefeated at 7-0, Michigan State is not having the year they want, but they still present a threat to the Wolverines on Saturday night.

“To be counted out, it means something. It means you’re being underestimated,” MSU linebacker Jacoby Windmon said.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker said this week that he made it clear to players that they should be talking about things they can control, and to not get ahead of themselves. However, Windmon veered away from that message ever so slightly.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Windmon envisions a hostile atmosphere with a lot of trash-talking.

“What I’ve been really hearing from the guys is that it’s a real intense game, it’s gonna have a lot of people out there talkin’. You gotta feed off that energy. That’s something I also look forward to is feeding off that energy. Feed off the negativity that they’re bringing our way. We don’t do too much talkin’, but when we get on the field we’ll let our pads talk.”

Windmon mentioned that Tucker gave the team a Michigan-Michigan State rivalry history lesson. Tucker painted Michigan as a university that wanted to keep Michigan State out of the Big Ten.

“They didn’t think Michigan State should be in the Big Ten so I take that as something as offensive because they probably think we’re not good enough. At the end of the day, it’s not about them or what they think. It’s still about us, so that’s really what we’re focusing on.”

While Windmon didn’t give any lofty predictions, he expects Michigan fans to be less than enthused.

“We look forward to quieting the crowd down.”

Windmon, is a transfer from UNLV and has been an instant leader for Michigan State’s defense. Windmon is on the Bednarik Award Watch List — which is given to the nation’s best defensive player. On the season, Windmon has 37 tackles (10.5 for loss), with 5.5 sacks, one interception, and 6 forced fumbles.

