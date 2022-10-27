Michigan vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 9

The battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is nearly upon us, as the Michigan Wolverines are set to host the Michigan State Spartans in primetime this Saturday night at the Big House.

Michigan football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Wolverines, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Michigan football this season.

Here is all the important info you need for this big rivalry game and a couple other big games in college football this Saturday.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines vs Michigan State Spartans

TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Sling TV

Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Ann Arbor, Mich.

Ann Arbor, Mich. Weather: 54 degrees, partly cloudy

54 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds: MICH -23, O/U: 55, ML: MICH -2400, MSU +1200

MICH -23, 55, MICH -2400, MSU +1200 Best Bet (11-10): MICH -23

It’s time for us to reignite the rivalry in the state of Michigan. For some fans, this is the most important game of the season. We all have family, friends, coworkers, neighbors and enemies who are on the wrong side of this rivalry and hear all the smack talk from them.

All the quips of “Tuck Comin’” and the several other frustrating mantras that come out of East Lansing feel like they will be completely put to bed on Saturday. The Spartans are not having a good season. They cannot run the football against good teams, and that was their bread and butter last season with Kenneth Walker III. In the last five games, all against Power 5 opponents, the Spartans are averaging 2.36 yards per carry. That production will not win you many games in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines have a top-five run defense in the country, are playing really good football right now and are hungry to get in the win column against a Spartan team they have struggled with the last couple years. Jim Harbaugh and this coaching staff have had this game circled since losing in East Lansing last season. I think they come into this game and steamroll an MSU team scrambling to find any kind of offensive identity.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions

TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Sling TV

Time: Noon

Noon Location: University Park, Penn.

University Park, Penn. Weather: 49 degrees, cloudy

49 degrees, cloudy DraftKings Odds: OSU -15.5, O/U: 61, ML: OSU -660, PSU +490

OSU -15.5, 61, OSU -660, PSU +490 Best Bet (11-10): PSU +15.5

I am really excited about this game because it’s going to be the first indicator of a top-15 opponent against both Michigan and Ohio State. The last five games in this series have been decided by less than two touchdowns.

After Michigan blew out Penn State, I think many are expecting the same in this game against Ohio State. But this one is different, as Penn State will protect its home turf and OSU hasn’t really been challenged by a good team this year. Notre Dame is probably the best team it faced, and that’s saying something.

This is only the second time this season the Buckeyes have been on the road. While the Nittany Lions are not on the same level as them, they are the best team they have played this year and there is a history of this game being close, especially in College Park.

The Nittany Lions need a statement to get back in the conversation for the Big Ten title, and this game is their last hope. I think this one is close, and I think a lot of people are going to bet the heavy favorites and the Buckeyes. Closer to kick, I may be logging onto the DraftKings Sportsbook app and throwing some money on the Nittany Lions to cover an even wider spread.

No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs No. 22 Kansas State Wildcats

TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Sling TV

Time: 3:30 p.m.

3:30 p.m. Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Weather: 59 degrees, partly cloudy

59 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds: KSU -1.5, O/U: 56.5, ML: OSU +100, KSU -120

KSU -1.5, 56.5, OSU +100, KSU -120 Best Bet (11-10): O56.5

Two Big 12 teams? Less than a 60-point spread? Bet the over.

Last week Oklahoma State and Texas went into a shootout and the Cowboys wrangled the Longhorns late for a 41-34 win. The week prior, they had their only loss of the season against TCU in double overtime where 73 total points were scored.

There’s a similar trend with the Wildcats. Kansas State played TCU last week and lost 38-28, another high-scoring game. Texas Tech and Oklahoma put up big numbers against the Wildcats as well, so I’m not really sure where this 56.5 is coming from.

Both teams want to stay in contention for the Big 12 Championship. They’re neck and neck for that second spot in the conference, and whoever wins has control of their destiny. Expect some fireworks in Kansas this weekend.