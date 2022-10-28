Survey Results: More than half of Michigan fans believe the Wolverines will win, cover against MSU

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans will do battle tomorrow evening under the lights of the Big House in primetime on ABC, possibly the last primetime ABC game the Wolverines will ever play. It’s bound to provide plenty of highlight-worthy moments, and Michigan fans expect some from the good guys heading into this one.

In this week’s Reacts Survey, we asked you if you believe quarterback J.J. McCarthy will air it out for 300+ yards against MSU. This was a warranted question, given the Spartans rank 111th in the nation in pass defense this year. The results are in and 64% of Michigan fans believe the sophomore will eclipse the 300-yard mark on Saturday.

If McCarthy is able to throw for three football fields worth of yards, there should be at least one wide receiver who goes off in this one, as well. We asked which receiver will perform the best against MSU, and this one was split, as Roman Wilson earned 43% of the votes, while Ronnie Bell got 38%, Andrel Anthony got 13% and Cornelius Johnson received 6%.

Finally, as we have for most weeks this season, we asked if you believe Michigan will win and cover the spread against MSU. At the time of putting up the survey, the spread was at 22.5 points; as of today, it is at 23.

More than half of our survey respondents (53%) believe Michigan will win and cover, while 45% think Michigan wins but does not cover. The final 2% believe Michigan will lose the game altogether.

Which way did you vote in our survey this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for being a part of our weekly Reacts Survey!

