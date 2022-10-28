Pick’em Pod: Rivalry Week is upon us with Michigan/Michigan State

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Rivalry Week Part 1 is upon us, as the Michigan Wolverines welcome in the Michigan State Spartans to the Big House for a primetime clash under the lights. The Wolverines are — as of this publishing — a 23-point favorite over the Spartans via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Von Lozon and Luke Ghiardi are back to pick that game and more on this week’ Pick’em Podcast! Below are the games we picked this week.

No. 20 Cincinnati (-2) at UCF

Pitt at No. 21 UNC (-3)

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (-2.5)

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia (-22.5)

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (-12)

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (-1.5)

No. 2 Ohio State (-15.5) at No. 13 Penn State

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (-23)

