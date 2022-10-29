Getting to know Michigan State with Jack Ebling

We’re just hours away from Michigan vs. Michigan State. A night game at Michigan Stadium, an unofficial blue out for the Wolverines.
The two rivals are having distinctly different seasons, but that doesn’t matter a whole lot when Michigan State is consistently able to rattle off upsets in this series.
To get further insight into the Michigan State program we spoke with Jack Ebling. Jack is the host of The Drive with Jack on the Spotlight Radio Network, as well as the host of Press Pass All Stars on Fox 47.
In this podcast we discuss:
- Jack ranking Michigan No. 3 in his latest AP Top 25 Poll
- Michigan State’s season so far and players to look out for
- Reasons Michigan should be concerned
- Similarities and differences between Mel Tucker and Mark Dantonio
- His thoughts on J.J. McCarthy
- Michigan State’s gameplan versus Michigan’s offense
Listen to the podcast below
