Reacting to Michigan’s win over Michigan State and what happened postgame

Michigan ultimately had a convincing 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday night, and there’s a lot to discuss. From the play on the field to what happened in the tunnel after the game, we break it down in this postgame podcast.
Listen below
All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:
Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF
Loading comments...