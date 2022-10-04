Michigan Reacts Survey: Which Wolverines performance against Iowa impressed you the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines rolled into Iowa City and proceeded to soundly beat the hosting Hawkeyes, 27-14. In Michigan’s toughest test to date, the Wolverines played and carried themselves like a defending Big Ten championship team should.

There were several impressive performances in this outing. Blake Corum gashed the Iowa defense for 133 yards and a touchdown, J.J. McCarthy proved he could maturely manage the offense and protect the football, and Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie transformed Iowa’s offensive line into a collection of human turnstiles.

Of these four pivotal contributions, which one impressed you the most? For me, it has to be Blake Corum. Michigan’s ability to run the ball at will placed the game well within their control from the jump.

Meanwhile, it was another wild weekend in an overall turbulent season for the Big Ten so far. Illinois bullied Wisconsin at Camp Randall. Purdue sunk the “row the boat” show in Minnesota. And Michigan State’s season continues careening off the tracks. Of the following — Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota —has surprised you the most?

Lastly, Michigan opens as a three-touchdown favorite against the Indiana Hoosiers. Will Michigan win and cover the 21-point spread?

As always, your participation is greatly appreciated! Happy voting!