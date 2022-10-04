Blake Corum calls Heisman talk ‘cool’, but focus is on winning it all

Michigan running back Blake Corum’s name is one that is becoming well known from coast to coast. Corum’s start to the season has been among the best in the nation at his position, and his Heisman odds are increasing right alongside his big-time performances.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Corum currently ranks No. 5 in their Heisman odds at +1800.

Corum was asked about Heisman chatter on Tuesday. Although Corum has caught wind of his name being mentioned more and more in Heisman conversations, it’s not something he’s concerned too much about.

“It’s cool. I think it was there the first couple of games last year. I don’t pay attention to it. At the end of the day, if you don’t win the Heisman at the end of the year, it doesn’t matter anyway.”

Corum may not be paying attention to the Heisman talk, but people are paying attention to him. Corum leads the nation with ten rushing touchdowns and ranks fourth with 611 rushing yards.

Corum has big goals, as does the rest of the Michigan team. His eyes are on getting back to where they were a season ago, the College Football Playoff. Michigan lost in the semi-final 34-11 against Georgia at the Orange Bowl. Corum’s more focused on what it takes for the team to get back there than receiving any individual accolade.

“Obviously, it’s cool going to New York, whatever it may be, but I’m focused on the team, man. I’m trying to go back to the College Football Playoffs and win it all this year. With team success, individual success happens. I’ll say it’s cool, but if I’m still in there at end of the year, I might have another answer, but as of right now I’m just trying to beat Indiana.”

On the Inside Michigan Football radio show head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked about how he thinks Corum handles being part of a Heisman race — Harbaugh has full confidence that Corum will handle it in a positive manner.

“It’s a real healthy way. I guess I just don’t worry about that,” Harbaugh said. “He always has really high expectations, he has since he walked onto this campus. He does it in a really calm, cool, collected way as well — it’s almost like a smile.”

No. 4 Michigan’s (5-0) next task is a road game versus Indiana. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is currently a 22-point favorite.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.