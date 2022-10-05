Discussing 2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs’ visit to Michigan this past weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines were on the road for the first time this past weekend, but they were still somehow able to host an unofficial visitor on campus when the team got back in town — 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs.

The top-150 overall prospect did a Midwest swing over the weekend, going to Ohio State on Saturday and then Michigan on Sunday. With a couple official visits left for him to take this fall, the Wolverines will surely be fighting for one of them. Von Lozon discusses this and more on this week’s Future Brew.

