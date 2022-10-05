2023 four-star forward Zayden High includes Michigan in top five

A target for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines included them in his top five earlier this week, with 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High tweeting out his list that also includes Villanova, Texas, UNC and Arkansas.

On the 247Sports composite, High is the No. 48 recruit in the 2023 class, the ninth-best power forward, and the third best recruit out of Texas. He visited Michigan back in July.

As many Michigan fans are painfully aware, the Wolverines have yet to land a commit from a 2023 prospect, and High would get the class started with a splash. He has the ball handling of a guard with a 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame and should remind fans of D.J. Wilson.

High is also incredibly skilled on the offensive end and has the versatility to play a number of roles. He can be a spot-up shooter and make threes off the catch, or make a quick move and make a nice mid-range shot with a smooth shooting stroke.

You can tell by the way High plays he likely grew up being a guard and went through a recent growth spurt. He has the vision of a guard with a nice handle and does a great job finding guards who cut off him, especially when he’s pivoting near the free throw line.

His versatility, three-point stroke and passing ability alone would make him a great fit at Michigan. He could probably earn minutes at the 4 or as a small-ball 5. I’d imagine he’d be able to have a nice inside-out game with Hunter Dickinson or Tarris Reed and if Michigan wanted to go small and space the floor, him and Will Tschetter could give the Wolverines a frontcourt that’s extremely proficient from behind the arc.

Michigan fans should hope the Wolverines can land a commitment from High, who has the upside to become one of the go-to scorers in Ann Arbor in a few years.