2023 four-star forward Zayden High includes Michigan in top five

A target for Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines included them in his top five earlier this week, with 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High tweeting out his list that also includes Villanova, Texas, UNC and Arkansas.
final five 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/V0UXZ4Sa04— Zayden High (@zayy23den) October 3, 2022
On the 247Sports composite, High is the No. 48 recruit in the 2023 class, the ninth-best power forward, and the third best recruit out of Texas. He visited Michigan back in July.
As many Michigan fans are painfully aware, the Wolverines have yet to land a commit from a 2023 prospect, and High would get the class started with a splash. He has the ball handling of a guard with a 6-foot-9, 225-pound frame and should remind fans of D.J. Wilson.
High is also incredibly skilled on the offensive end and has the versatility to play a number of roles. He can be a spot-up shooter and make threes off the catch, or make a quick move and make a nice mid-range shot with a smooth shooting stroke.
You can tell by the way High plays he likely grew up being a guard and went through a recent growth spurt. He has the vision of a guard with a nice handle and does a great job finding guards who cut off him, especially when he’s pivoting near the free throw line.
His versatility, three-point stroke and passing ability alone would make him a great fit at Michigan. He could probably earn minutes at the 4 or as a small-ball 5. I’d imagine he’d be able to have a nice inside-out game with Hunter Dickinson or Tarris Reed and if Michigan wanted to go small and space the floor, him and Will Tschetter could give the Wolverines a frontcourt that’s extremely proficient from behind the arc.
Michigan fans should hope the Wolverines can land a commitment from High, who has the upside to become one of the go-to scorers in Ann Arbor in a few years.
