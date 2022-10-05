Getting to know Indiana with beat writer Dustin Dopirak

No. 4 Michigan (5-0) will be facing 3-2 Indiana on Saturday, a team that won their first three games but have lost their last two versus Cincinnati and Nebraska.

Indiana has a fast-tempo offense now with an infusion of players who have transferred into the program that have bolstered their passing game and running game. Defensively, IU has successfully got after the quarterback, but rank low in other areas.

To get a better understanding of what Michigan will be dealing with when they head to Bloomington we spoke with Dustin Dopirak, Indiana Athletics beat writer for the Bloomington Herald-Times and Indianapolis Star.

Listen to the podcast below.

