Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines remain undefeated and head back on the road this weekend to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Under Harbaugh’s leadership, Michigan has lost just once in Bloomington (2020 season) and that was the first time Michigan has lost to Indiana overall since the 1987 season.

Here is how you can watch this weekend’s Michigan game, along with a couple other must-see college football games.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers

TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Sling TV

Time: Noon

Noon Location: Bloomington, Ind.

Bloomington, Ind. Weather: 60 degrees, partly cloudy

60 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds: MICH -22, O/U: 59, ML: MICH -1,650, IND +950

Despite the Hoosier’s winning record, they have mightily underperformed. They were demolished by Cincinnati a couple weeks ago, their only legitimate opponent of the season, and lost by double-digits to Nebraska this past weekend.

Outside of that, they have had come from behind wins against poor opponents. They were down by double-digits against Western Kentucky and Idaho before combing back to win. If it weren’t for a late-touchdown and some bad officiating, they would have lost in Illinois.

Because of this, the Hoosiers have been throwing the ball, a lot. Through the first four weeks of the season, Missouri-transfer Connor Bazelak led the nation in passing attempts averaging more than 50 per game, but they have not been productive. The junior is completing about half of those attempts and has thrown just eight touchdowns to five interceptions. The Wolverine defense should feast, especially in the pass rush, if they take an early lead in Bloomington.

Offensively, J.J. McCarthy could be in for a big day. Indiana has allowed almost 280 passing yards per game, and that is against teams who have been trying to burn clock to win. Many of those teams have choked and allowed Indiana back into games. Michigan has the talent to not let that happen. Even on the road, this one should be a big win.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans

TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Sling TV

Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Location: East Lansing, Mich.

East Lansing, Mich. Weather: 63 degrees, partly cloudy

63 degrees, partly cloudy DraftKings Odds: OSU -26.5, O/U: 64, ML: OSU -4,500, MSU +1,600

Can both teams lose? That would be a best case scenario.

The Spartans have had a less than ideal start to their season. Everyone questioned what this offense would look like without Kenneth Walker III, and his absence has been glaring. Now, they welcome one of the best teams in the country in the Buckeyes, who have lived up to expectations this season.

The Buckeye offense has caught fire of late. C.J. Stroud should be a top-five pick in the NFL Draft, and wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba may be as well if he comes back healthy and dominates. Their running game has also vastly developed with Miyan Williams beating teams up and slowing down the game, a big problem they had with their home run offense a season ago.

This won’t bode well for the Spartans. Ohio State has won each of the last three times in East Lansing. The last two were not pretty — in 2020, OSU left with a 52-12 victory. Two years before, it was 26-6. They will very likely continue their dominance this week, and the questions about the status of this Spartans program will only continue.

Washington State vs No. 6 USC Trojans

TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Sling TV

Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles, Calif. Weather: 72 degrees, clear

72 degrees, clear DraftKings Odds: USC -13, O/U: 66, ML: USC -475, WSU +380

This is such an interesting game. Washington State played really well a few weeks back against the Oregon Ducks before a late game blow up. The Cougars went to Madison and beat a ranked Wisconsin Badgers team by completely shutting down running back Braelon Allen. Quarterback Cam Ward has already surpassed 1,000 yards and is the best offensive weapon the Trojans will have faced this year.

Now comes their toughest challenge of the season against maybe the only team in the PAC-12 with a shot at the College Football Playoff. USC is a lot of flash right now; Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, all superstars in the college football scheme. But what have they proven other than the big names? Their best opponent to this point was Oregon State, who they only narrowly defeated.

This is one of the two prove-it games of the season for the Trojans. If they can survive, they are going to have a really strong chance at making the CFP. If not, there will be some really serious questions if any PAC-12 team is deserving for yet another year.