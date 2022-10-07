Survey Results: Majority of fans think Michigan will win, cover against Indiana

Earlier this week, we asked Michigan Wolverines fans a few questions coming out of the Iowa game and heading to Bloomington to take on Indiana.

The results are in! The Wolverine who impressed fans the most in the Iowa game was junior running back Blake Corum, who garnered 43% of the vote. Mike Morris (29%), J.J. McCarthy (16%) and Eyabi Okie (12%) also received votes.

We also asked Michigan fans which Big Ten team has surprised them the most this season, whether it be positively or negatively. With 44% of the vote, the Illinois Fighting Illini has surprised respondents the most. Michigan State (29%), Wisconsin (20%) and Minnesota (7%) have also shocked college football fans this year so far.

Finally, with the Hoosiers next up for the Wolverines, we asked fans if Michigan would win at Memorial Stadium and cover the 21.5-point spread that DraftKings had at the time of publishing (it’s now jumped up to 22 points). With a 78% majority of the vote, Michigan fans do believe the Wolverines will not only win, but also cover the spread.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks for participating!

