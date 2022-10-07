Pick’em Pod Week 6: Undefeated UCLA, one-loss Utah highlights college football betting slate this weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

We’ll be real with you — it was a ROUGH week for all three of us on the Pick’em Pod last week. We all went under .500 and all whiffed on UCLA, Clemson and Michigan covering. Nonetheless, it’s a new week and a new opportunity for the three of us to get back on track, and there are some great games to do that this week.

Speaking of UCLA, the No. 18 Bruins host No. 11 Utah (-4.5) in a huge PAC-12 showdown. Meanwhile, No. 8 Tennessee (-3) travels to Death Valley to take on No. 25 LSU. And in what is perhaps the least-hyped Red River rivalry game of all time, Texas (-7) and Oklahoma do battle at the Cotton Bowl.

The three of us on the pod will try to get back on track on this week’s Pick’em Pod! Below are all the games we bet on this week.

Florida State at No. 14 NC State (-3)

No. 16 BYU at Notre Dame (-3.5)

No. 8 Tennessee (-3) at No. 25 LSU

No. 11 Utah (-4) at No. 18 UCLA

Texas (-7) vs. Oklahoma

Iowa at Illinois (-3.5)

No. 3 Ohio State (-27) at Michigan State

No. 4 Michigan (-22.5) at Indiana

