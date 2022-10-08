Postgame Reaction: Michigan wins a strange one at Indiana

Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 on Saturday afternoon to remain undefeated before heading back home next Saturday to face undefeated Penn State.
In this postgame reaction podcast, we evaluate Michigan’s pass-rush, J.J. McCarthy and his weapons on offense, as well as what the team must improve on before next week.
Listen to the podcast below.
