Betting odds released for Michigan’s top-10 showdown against Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines handled business on the road two weeks in a row and now return to Ann Arbor with a perfect 6-0 record to welcome in James Franklin and the undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State had a bye week to prepare for its toughest test of the season, while Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines had to play a feisty and upset-minded Indiana Hoosiers team. Michigan will gets its bye soon enough, but not before a top-10 Big Ten showdown at the Big House.

The opening betting line for this pivotal game has been released on DraftKings Sportsbook and according to the oddsmakers over there, the Wolverines are favored by 7.5 points against Penn State. The over/under was not set at the time of publishing.

Michigan defeated Penn State on the road last season thanks to the heroics of tight end Erick All, but he likely won’t be around this time after missing the last few games and having no publicly announced timetable of returning. But Luke Schoonmaker has been one of J.J. McCarthy’s go-to pass catchers, as the senior tight end has put up 20 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns since All’s been out.

