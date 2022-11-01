2023 four-star guard George Washington III commits to Michigan

Two weeks ago, the Michigan men’s basketball team did not have any commitments in the 2023 class. Now it has two, landing four-star big man Papa Kante in late October and just now, four-star guard George Washington III.

“The fans should expect a gym rat that is obsessed with getting better and getting wins, I want to hang banners up,” Washington III told Maize n Brew. “And I think they are getting someone that is going to bring a swag and energy to campus from day one that can’t be replicated.”

On the 247Sports composite, Washington III is the 76th-ranked recruit in his class, ninth-best shooting guard and second-best player from the state of Ohio.

Speaking of that awful state, Washington III was previously committed to Ohio State, but re-opened his recruitment in early September.

The Michigan Wolverines are getting an incredibly crafty player, as Washington III methodically gets past defenders before finishing through contact, despite lacking size. He also has excellent court vision and can set up teammates for easy opportunities when he’s not waking up the crowd with a two-handed dunk of his own.

He also does a solid job moving the defense with his eyes and dictating the pace of play with his quick feet and solid ball handling. He’s listed as a shooting guard, but he’s not afraid to charge up the floor and lead the fast break, where he makes great decisions with the basketball.

I’m excited to see what Washington III looks like with the Wolverines. His slashing and craftiness seems like it would complement point guard Dug McDaniel well. He also could run a mean pick-and-roll with Kante or Tarris Reed Jr.

With this commitment, Michigan very well could be done with adding members to the 2023 class. With the early signing period next week, we’ll see if there are any last minute surprises.