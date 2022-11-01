How to watch the unveiling of the first 2022 College Football Playoff rankings

The Michigan Wolverines are undefeated at 8-0 after taking down the MSU Spartans this past Saturday. After remaining without a loss, Michigan will undoubtedly be a big part of tonight’s unveiling of the first College Football Playoff rankings.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has a difficult task ahead of them, as Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and TCU are all also major programs to be 8-0 heading into the first set of CFP rankings.

Those teams, along with Michigan, could very well represent the top six teams in the first CFP rankings of the season. But knowing how the CFP loves some Southeastern Conference football, it also wouldn’t be shocking to see Alabama ahead of one or even two of the remaining undefeated teams, with the justification being “Well, ‘Bama lost to another top school in the country by only a field goal, soooooo.”

Regardless of how it all shakes out tonight, it doesn’t really matter until after conference championship weekend in December. Just keep winning and everything will sort itself out.

Tonight’s rankings show begins at 7 p.m. and will be on ESPN. The network’s usual cast of college football analysts — Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, etc. — will be on the show giving their thoughts and opinions on each team and where they think they should be ranked.

As of right now, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, Georgia and Ohio State are tied for the best odds to win this year’s National Championship at +200, so those two teams seem like a lock to be in the top four of the first rankings. Meanwhile, Alabama is +350, Tennessee is +800, and Michigan and Clemson are both +1,600.

What do you think the order will be when they are unveiled later tonight? Let us know down in the comments!