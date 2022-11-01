Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over MSU

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

While the margin of victory was a mere three touchdowns for the Michigan Wolverines over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night in the Big House, the game wasn’t even that close. After a blown lead last year, Michigan left no doubt in the outcome this year, bringing the Paul Bunyan Trophy back to Ann Arbor.

Luke Ghiardi and Trevor Woods discuss the game and touch quickly on the assault of Gemon Green and Ja’Den McBurrows in the tunnel that followed on this week’s Brewcast.

