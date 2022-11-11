Survey Results: Most fans believe Michigan will get back to the Sweet 16 this year

The college basketball season is underway, and Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are off to a 1-0 start after defeating Purdue Fort Wayne at Crisler Center on Monday night. Tonight, they head to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena to play against Emoni Bates and the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

All our SB Nation Reacts surveys this fall have centered around the football team, but we had to throw in a couple basketball questions this week. Let’s get right to the results!

The Big Ten is a tough conference year in and year out, so we asked you which team will be the biggest threat for Michigan this season. With 43% of the vote, most Michigan fans think the Indiana Hoosiers will be the toughest challenge, followed by Illinois (37%), Purdue (12%) and Michigan State (8%).

We also asked you how far you think this Michigan team will go into the NCAA Tournament. The majority of respondents — 77% — believe the Wolverines will at least get to the Sweet 16 this season. Another 12% of voters are even more bullish, believing they will at least get to the Final Four this season, while 10% think they will get to the second round of the tournament. The final 1% of voters believe they will miss the NCAA Tournament.

Finally, we had to sneak in a football question as well. Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines are hosting Nebraska this weekend at the Big House. Earlier this week when we published the survey, they favored by 29.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Now, it’s up to 30.5. So do you think Michigan will win and cover that spread?

This one is pretty close, as 54% of voters believe Michigan will win and cover, with the remaining 46% believing Michigan will win but not cover.

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments and thanks for participating in this week’s survey!

