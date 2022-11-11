Pick’em Pod: Could Texas (-7) actually beat and cover the spread against No. 4 TCU?

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

After a wild weekend in college football a week ago, we are ready for any madness that may come this Saturday.

Von Lozon and Luke Ghiardi pick the very best of Week 11 on this week’s Pick’em Pod! Below are the eight games selected by the boys this week.

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois (-6.5)

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson (-7)

No. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane (-1.5)

No. 15 UNC at Wake Forest (-3.5)

Wisconsin (-1.5) at Iowa

No. 9 Alabama (-11.5) at No. 11 Ole Miss

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7)

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (-30.5)

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF