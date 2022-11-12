Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 34-3 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon to improve to 10-0 on the season. Michigan has two regular season games remaining, one at home against Illinois, and one on the road against Ohio State.

In this postgame reaction podcast we evaluate Michigan’s win and where they stand heading into the last two games.

Listen to the podcast below.

