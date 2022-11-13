Best guess at Week 12’s College Football Playoff rankings

We are now one week closer to the end of the season, and this year sure has flown by. Week 11 brought us some blowouts, some expected results, and also some upsets.

After the results of this week’s games, the oddsmakers over at DraftKings Sportsbook still have Georgia as the favorite to win it all at -120. Right behind the Bulldogs are the Ohio State Buckeyes at +240, followed by Michigan at +700, Tennessee at +1,200 and TCU at +2,500.

The oddsmakers don’t have a direct influence on who gets into the CFP, as the committee holds all the power in determining the best four teams. They have proven since their inception they love some southern football and having people talk about them, whether that be good or bad; both those things will surely be represented.

They always have some interesting rankings and opinions, so I am going to do my best to predict what the rankings will look like come Tuesday night.

This is not debatable. They’ve been the best team all season long and are undefeated. No reason to move them down.

No. 2: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes also will not move, pending an odd change of heart from the committee.

A 34-3 blowout over Nebraska shouldn’t change anything. Michigan will be third for the second consecutive week.

No. 4: TCU Horned Frogs

After “upsetting” Texas on the road last night, TCU will stick in the four spot for now.

It was close for a little bit, but Tennessee came out on top over Missouri on Saturday. No reason to move them back.

This is where things get debatable. You could put a few different teams at No. 6 but like previously stated, the committee values SEC football. The Tigers played a tight one on the road against Arkansas on Saturday — and last I checked, the Razorbacks are in the committee’s favorite conference — so LSU will likely go up one spot.

Everyone else

No. 7: USC - The Trojans took care of business on Friday against Colorado. They have a huge game to prepare for next Saturday against UCLA. Should they win that game, watch out for USC moving forward.

No. 8: Alabama - Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide move up one spot after narrowly taking down Ole Miss on the road.

No. 9: Clemson - Dabo Swinney and the Tigers move up a spot after beating an average Louisville team at home.

No. 10: Oregon - The Ducks drop four spots after losing to Washington at home, effectively ending any chance they had at making the CFP (and helping Michigan in the process).

What do you think the rankings will look like on Tuesday night? Let us know down in the comments section!

