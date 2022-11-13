Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Illinois

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have been favored in every single game this season, and that isn’t changing heading into Illinois week.

DraftKings Sportsbook released its opening betting line for Michigan’s game against the Fighting Illini next weekend and the Wolverines are listed as a 17-point favorite. The Fighting Illini and Wolverines are both 6-4 against the spread this season heading into this game.

Illinois is coming off another disappointing loss at home, this time to Purdue. After that result, the Illini, Boilermakers, Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers are now all tied for the lead in the Big Ten West with two weeks left in the regular season.

During Harbaugh’s tenure as Michigan’s head coach, the Wolverines are 2-0 against Illinois. All time, Michigan is 71-23-2 against the Fighting Illini and last played them in 2019, a 42-25 road win for the Wolverines. Michigan has won the last five games in the series, though this is only the third time these teams have played since 2016.

