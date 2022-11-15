Discussing Michigan’s dominant win over Nebraska

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 for the first time since 2006 after cruising to a 34-3 victory over the visiting Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t always pretty against the Cornhuskers, but there is plenty to be happy about.

Now Michigan welcomes in Illinois prior to the major looming showdown in Columbus. Luke Ghiardi and Trevor Woods discuss all that on this week’s edition of Brewcast.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF