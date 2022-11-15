Michigan Reacts Survey: Who bears the blame for the woes in the passing game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Achieving their first 10-0 start since the 2006 season, the Michigan Wolverines have been as dominant a football team as any in America. Michigan has not surrendered a point in the second half since it gave up a field goal to Penn State. Additionally, the rushing attack — led by Heisman hopeful Blake Corum and the best offensive line in the nation — has allowed the Michigan to slowly and methodically pummel the rest of the Big Ten.

But Michigan has one glaring deficiency: its passing attack. Although the Wolverines are in the top-25 in the nation for passing efficiency, they rank in the bottom 50 in terms of passing yards per game. This intimates a game plan predicated on maximizing overall efficiency and time of possession over flashiness and total production.

That being said, Michigan needs better results through the air — specifically downfield — than what was shown in the Rutgers and Nebraska games if they hope to be 12-0 at the end of the regular season.

So who’s to blame for the downfield passing game so far? The quarterbacks? The wide receivers? The coaching staff?

Meanwhile, one of the talking points in the offseason was Michigan would take a step back after losing the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Dax Hill, Hassan Haskins and others. Jim Harbaugh and company have proven that narrative false with the rise of Mike Morris, J.J. McCarthy, Rod Moore and Luke Schoonmaker — not to mention a bevy of others.

Of the four aforementioned players, who’s got your vote for the most improved player through 10 games this season? I’m going with Morris, as he’s the linchpin of the best pass-rushing defense in America.

As per usual in these surveys, do you think the Wolverines will cover the spread against the Illinois Fighting Illini, win but don’t cover, or lose outright? At the time of publishing the survey, the point spread was 17 — that has since grown to 18 points.

Your input and participation are greatly appreciated, and be sure to share how you voted in the comments section!