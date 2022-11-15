Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi has been named the next head coach of the Charlotte 49ers.

In a statement Poggi called the job an “incredible opportunity”.

“For me, this is a full circle moment,” Poggi said. “A chance to pay forward the wonderful opportunities that were given to me as a young man. We can build a championship program at Charlotte, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Poggi, 62, was a prolific high school head coach, taking Gilman High School to 13 state titles. Poggi then had a successful run as head coach at St. Frances Academy and coached Michigan running back Blake Corum.

Poggi is considered an integral part of Michigan’s turnaround in 2021, a season that had a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance. He’s Jim Harbaugh’s right-hand man and someone who has been a mentor to Michigan’s assistant coaches.

“He doesn’t sugarcoat sh–, and you learn to appreciate that about him,” former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said recently. “He knows what buttons to push. He knew when to gas me up to give me confidence, and he knew when to sit me down to give me advice. He just knows. It’s like, ‘Damn, this guy is the godfather.’”

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that Poggi will be staying with the Michigan program through the end of the season. Poggi’s taking over a program that is currently having a 2-9 season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh believes Poggi will turn things around for Charlotte.

“Biff has been a tremendous asset to our University of Michigan Football program, providing support and mentorship to our coaching staff and players,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “He has a great football mind, knows how to prepare a team during the week and on game day, and is a coach that aims to change the lives of his players in a positive way. Biff is a trusted agent and known friend, and I know that his leadership and ability to develop a team-first culture will be a huge asset to the Charlotte 49ers.”