Discussing the 2023 defensive backs scheduled to visit Michigan this weekend

The Michigan Wolverines currently have zero defensive backs committed to their 2023 class, but perhaps that could change in the near future. With five defensive backs slated to visit Ann Arbor this weekend for the game against Illinois, there is a big opportunity for Steve Clinkscale and company to seal the deal with one or more of these prospects.

Von Lozon discusses those defensive backs currently scheduled to visit Michigan on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

