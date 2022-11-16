Getting to know Illinois with CBS Champaign’s Bret Beherns

The Illinois Fighting Illini have strengths on offense and defense, Michigan can’t take them lightly on Saturday.

Illinois has a great running back, a competent and gutsy quarterback, and a defense that’s one of the best in the nation — Illinois is a threat in multiple ways.

To get further insight into 7-3 Illinois we spoke with Bret Beherns, sports director at CBS Channel 3 in Champaign. We discuss Chase Brown’s injury status, quarterback Tommy DeVito’s solid play, Illinois’ stout defense, and more.

Listen to the podcast below.

