Pick’em Pod: The penultimate week of college football’s 2022 regular season

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

With one week left before the end of the college football regular season, there are some spreads in Vegas that are quite intriguing with some of the more higher profile matchups.

Von Lozon and Luke Ghiardi pick the eight best games college football has to offer this week on the Pick’em Pod! Those eight games and their spreads are listed below.

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7)

No. 2 Ohio State (-27.5) at Maryland

No. 1 Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky

No. 4 TCU (-2.5) at Baylor

Iowa at Minnesota (-3)

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (-3)

No. 7 USC (-2) at No. 16 UCLA

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan (-18)

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF