Survey Results: Fans split on what the main culprit is for the downfield passing woes

We are 10 games into the season and the Michigan Wolverines are still struggling to throw the ball deep down the field. Whether it’s an issue with J.J. McCarthy, his receivers or the scheming the coaching staff has designed, something is off.

Earlier this week, we asked you in our Reacts Survey what you believe the No. 1 reason is for that lack of success. This vote was pretty close, but 44% of you went with the wide receivers. Another 33% believe it’s on the coaching staff, while 23% think the quarterback position is most at fault.

We also asked you who you believe is the most improved player from last year to this year. There are plenty of good candidates, but 66% of you went with defensive end Mike Morris, who leads the team in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (11). Tight end Luke Schoonmaker received 24% of the vote while McCarthy and safety Rod Moore each garnered 5%.

Finally, as we do every week, we asked you about the spread for the upcoming game. The spread was at 17 points, but it has since jumped to 18. Regardless of what it ends up as on Saturday, we asked you if you believe the Wolverines will win and cover.

Most fans are feeling confident that will happen, as 72% think the Wolverines will both win and cover, while 28% believe they will win the game but not cover the spread.

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for participating!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.