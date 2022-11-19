Postgame Reaction: Evaluating a wild Michigan win vs. Illinois

Michigan improved to 11-0 on Saturday afternoon in a nail-biter of a game against Illinois that culminated in a 19-17 win via clutch field goals by Jake Moody.

It was incredibly cold and insanely windy, and the atmosphere was a wild one at The Big House.

Here’s our postgame reaction podcast high atop Michigan Stadium.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows!

