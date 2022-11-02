Survey: Did the CFP committee get Michigan’s initial ranking correct?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Team 143 is steadily building momentum after a 29-7 victory over MSU on Saturday, and a perfect record to cap off the season is not as far-fetched as some may opine. But before the Michigan Wolverines could get to the 8-0 mark on the season, they had to avenge last season’s only Big Ten loss to the Michigan State Spartans. And avenge they did.

In a rivalry series where whoever wins the rushing tally overwhelming wins the game, Blake Corum and Michigan’s offensive line did that in spades. Michigan’s running game outgained the Spartans rushing and passing attack, 276 to 252. That’s a textbook case of dominance if there ever was one.

However, two other units were essential. Michigan’s special teams — specifically Jake Moody — accounted for the majority of points and largely stayed error-free. The run defense was also a critical component of the victory, which virtually erased the Spartans’ rush attack from the face of the earth, holding them to 37 yards total and 1.7 yards per rush.

Of these three efforts — the rushing offense, rushing defense and special teams — which one impressed you the most on Saturday?

Meanwhile, last night, the College Football Playoff Committee released the premier iteration of their all-important rankings. The Wolverines were placed at No. 5 in their initial rankings, with Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson in the top four.

Do you think the committee got it right? Where do you think Michigan should be ranked in the CFP rankings?

And lastly, Michigan is a hefty 26-point favorite against Rutgers this weekend. Do you think Michigan wins by 26+?

Thanks again for voting, and comment on how you voted down below!