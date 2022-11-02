Recapping Crystal Ball predictions, best recruit visitor reactions for U-M/MSU game

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines hosted a plethora of recruits spanning from 2023-2025 last weekend for the game against the Michigan State Spartans. Among the headliners were 2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, 2023 four-star offensive lineman DJ Chester, 2023 three-star Wisconsin defensive line commit Roderick “Trey” Pierce, the list goes on and on.

They all had very positive things to say about the game, atmosphere, campus and so much more. Von Lozon and Seth Berry recap the Crystal Ball predictions put in for the Wolverines, as well as some of the recruit’s reactions, on this week’s Future Brew.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a review:

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF