Betting odds released for Michigan at Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines are 11-0 heading into their matchup in Columbus with the identically undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes.

Up to this point in the season, Michigan has been favored by the oddsmakers in every game. But all good things must come to an end.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are favored by 10 points over Michigan. The line has already been bet down to nine points.

It’s completely understandable why the Wolverines are underdogs. The game is on the road — and Michigan hasn’t won this game on the road since 2000 — and the passing game has been suspect most of the season. The latter has especially been evident the last couple games against Nebraska and Illinois.

But anything can happen no one believed the Wolverines would win last year, and they did just that. Perhaps they can stun the nation again.

Which way are you leaning for the point spread? Let us know down in the comments below!

