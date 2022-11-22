How To Watch this week’s College Football Playoff rankings show

The penultimate weekend of college football brought some major anxiety in Ann Arbor for Michigan Wolverines fans, as well as several other college cities across America. USC nearly got upset at UCLA, while Tennessee lost both its CFP chances and starting quarterback to an ACL tear.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State were also not as impressive as recent weeks, while No. 4 TCU pulled off an amazing game-winning field goal as time expired at Baylor.

All in all, a wild, WILD weekend of college football.

The updated rankings from the College Football Playoff committee will be released tonight on the College Football Playoff rankings show, Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. on ESPN. You can watch it live on TV or stream it on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

As of this writing, the Georgia Bulldogs are the favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, to win the National Championship with -140 odds. Right behind them are Ohio State (+230), Michigan (+1,000) and TCU (+1,800).

