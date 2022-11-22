Michigan Reacts Survey: Will Michigan beat Ohio State?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

This week’s survey might as well double as a personality test: Are you a glass-half-full kind of person?

Said more pertinently, do you think Michigan beats Ohio State? A reasonable case can be either way. The Michigan Wolverines have an even better offensive line, running back corps and defense than when they bludgeoned the Buckeyes, 42-27, last year. However, Michigan has struggled to find itself in the passing game, and The Game will not be at a snowy Big House. However you vote will be a good indicator of what kind of fan you are.

But before the Wolverines even think about beating the Buckeyes in Columbus, Michigan has to develop a defensive game plan that slows down the vaunted Ohio State offense. Last year, every defensive position group played their best game of the season. A similar level of effort will be needed this time around.

Although I think the correct answer is “all of the above,” of the following defensive players, who do you think needs to have his best game of the season for Michigan to beat the Buckeyes: Mike Morris, DJ Turner, Junior Colson, or Mazi Smith?

According to the most recent ESPN Football Power Index rankings, even if they lose to Ohio State, Michigan still has a 75.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff. Do you think the Wolverines make the playoff if they lose on Saturday? Speaking for myself, I think the ESPN project is inflated; I’d give them a 45% shot of making it.

Lastly — and most importantly — do you think Michigan will win outright against Ohio State, lose but cover the 7.5-point spread, or lose by eight or more points?

Thanks for your participation, and let us know how you voted in the comments section!