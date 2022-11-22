Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13

The Big Ten East all comes down to the top two teams in the conference, while the West will be won as soon as this Friday.

With the final week of the regular season approaching, here’s the updated Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13.

14. Northwestern Wildcats (1-10, 1-7 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 14

Northwestern’s struggles continued with its 10th loss in a row. With top two quarterbacks were out due to injury, the Wildcats couldn’t score points or move the ball consistently against Purdue. They pulled within five after a touchdown by running back Evan Hull, but came up short on their next series.

Up next: Illinois

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 13

Nebraska led by 11 going into the fourth quarter after shutting out the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half. The Cornhuskers then went scoreless in the final 15 minutes and allowed two touchdowns. A rough year continues for Nebraska.

Up next: Iowa

12. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 9

Rutgers dropped its fourth game in a row after getting blown out by Penn State at home. The Scarlet Knights struggled the entire game to score and contain Penn State in all three phases. Their offense only scored in the first quarter and their defense allowed 55 points, the most they’ve allowed this year.

Up next: Maryland

11. Michigan State Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 8

Michigan State outgained Indiana 540-288 while allowing 31 total passing yards, yet lost in double overtime. The Spartans led Indiana 24-7 at halftime, but couldn’t find similar success, scoring seven points in the final 30 minutes. Their defense couldn’t stop the Hoosiers’ late surge as Indiana’s 24 second-half points forced overtime. After blowing this game, MSU remains ineligible for a bowl game.

Up next: Penn State

10. Indiana Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 11

The Hoosiers snapped a seven-game losing streak after clawing their way back from a 17-point deficit to MSU. But it’s too little, too late for them, who are already ineligible for bowl season.

Up next: Purdue

9. Wisconsin Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 10

Wisconsin went scoreless in the first half, but rattled off two touchdowns to edge out Nebraska. Wisconsin outgained Nebraska 318-171 after a slow start to become bowl eligible. A huge win for Jim Leonhard in his quest to become the full-time head coach.

Up next: Minnesota

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 6

Even behind Mo Ibrahim’s 263 rushing yards and touchdown, Minnesota fell to Iowa. This was a must-win for the Golden Gophers, who were trying to keep their Big Ten West hopes alive. Mission failed.

Up next: Wisconsin

7. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 7

Iowa held on to claim its fourth win in a row, beating Minnesota, 13-10. The offense still struggled, punting five times and ending two drives with field goals. The Hawkeyes came away with two turnovers in the second half, one leading to the go-ahead score. Now they are a win away from returning to Indy.

Up next: Nebraska

6. Illinois Fighting Illini(7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 5

Illinois lost its third game in a row after being unable to score in the fourth quarter. Momentum was in the Fighting Illini’s favor after Chase Brown rattled off a 37 rushing score to overtake Michigan, 17-10. Another loss for a Big Ten West team in a must-win situation.

Up next: Northwestern

5. Maryland Terrapins (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 12

Maryland remains competitive in the toughest division in the Big Ten. It led the Buckeyes 13-10 at half, but penalties bogged them down again. Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns to outpace OSU’s C.J. Stroud’s 241 passing yards and one touchdown effort.

Up next: Rutgers

4. Purdue Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 4

Purdue kept its hopes for the Big Ten West bid alive despite being outscored 6-3 in the second half. It was a lackluster game for the Boilermakers as they outgained the Wildcats, 299-240. But their second-half offense left a lot to be desired as it only produced a field goal. They need a win and an Iowa loss to claim the Big Ten West.

Up next: Indiana

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 3

Penn State had the most complete game of a Big Ten team this past week by scoring in all three phases, including a 100-yard kickoff return and two fumble returns. PSU is clearly the third-best team in the conference this season.

Up next: Michigan State

2. Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 2

Even the mightiest teams have their struggles, but the Wolverines proved they could overcome them. Michigan struggled to convert on offense and score, as J.J. McCarthy threw for just 208 yards. Losing Blake Corum was big in this one and could prove to be fatal for Michigan’s CFP chances.

Up next: Ohio State

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) — Last week’s rank: 1

Ohio State had its hands full against Maryland, but a late fumble return touchdown helped out in a big way. OSU allowed 402 total yards and, for a team with passing prowess, allowed 318 passing yards while only throwing 241 themselves. A strong defensive effort to shutout the Terrapins in the third quarter gave OSU the edge. All eyes turn to this weekend’s game in Columbus with the Big Ten East on the line.

Up next: Michigan