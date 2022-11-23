Discussing Nathan Efobi’s commitment, where Michigan stands with Illinois game visitors

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

Recruiting is starting to pick up a bit for the Michigan Wolverines. They acquired a commitment last Friday from 2023 three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi, and then hosted several top targets for the game against Illinois the very next day. Some of those recruits included 2023 four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill — who is also heavily considering the Fighting Illini — three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, and 2023 three-star Wisconsin defensive line commits Jamel Howard and Rod Pierce.

Von Lozon breaks it all down on this week’s Future Brew podcast.

