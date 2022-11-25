Pick’em Pod: Rivalry Week, College Football Playoff implications on the line this weekend

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The end of the regular season is, unfortunately, finally upon us. But the good news is that it's Rivalry Week!

Von Lozon, Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White pick the best of the best for college football’s rivalry week on this week’s Pick’em Pod. Below are the games and their spreads chosen upon this week.

No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (-2)

NC State at No. 17 UNC (-6.5)

Nebraska at Iowa (-10.5)

No. 12 Washington (-2) at Washington State

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson (-14.5)

No. 9 Oregon (-3) at No. 21 Oregon State

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC (-5.5)

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-7.5)

