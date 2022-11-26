Reacting to Michigan dominating Ohio State, advancing to Big Ten Championship for second straight year

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines are 12-0 for the first time since 1997 after taking down the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 on Saturday afternoon. This was Michigan’s first win in Columbus since 2000, and it was a dominating performance.

Site Manager Von Lozon breaks down the game, highlights some key plays and key players in the game, and relishes in the sweet, sweet victory that took place in the Horseshoe.

