Opening betting odds released for 2022 Big Ten Championship: Michigan vs. Purdue

After defeating Ohio State 45-23 Saturday afternoon in Columbus, the Michigan Wolverines officially advanced to their second consecutive Big Ten Championship Game. In their way of a second straight conference championship — the Purdue Boilermakers, who advanced after Iowa lost on Friday and they took down Indiana on Saturday.

With Michigan undefeated at 12-0 and Purdue at 8-4, it’s no surprise to see DraftKings Sportsbook have the Wolverines as a 16.5-point favorite. The Boilermakers are 5-7 against the spread this season, while the Wolverines are 7-5 in that department.

This will be Michigan’s first matchup with Purdue since 2017, which ended in a 28-10 victory in West Lafayette. All time, the Wolverines are 45-14 against the Boilermakers. Purdue’s last win over Michigan was a tight 38-36 game in Ann Arbor back in 2009. The Boilermakers are currently on a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines.

What do you think will happen? Do you think Michigan will win and cover? Are you planning on placing any bets in this one? Let us know down in the comments!

