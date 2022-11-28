 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

McNamara will be suiting up elsewhere next season.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per reports.

McNamara underwent successful knee surgery earlier this month after being injured against UConn. McNamara started the year as Michigan’s starter but J.J. McCarthy was named the starter following his Week 2 performance against Hawaii and has started ever since.

McNamara finishes the 2022 season with 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception. McNamara was an integral part of Michigan’s 2021 Big Ten Championship season and was named a team captain in August. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

While McNamara’s career at Michigan is over, he’ll always be remembered for what he did in 2021 — he certainly had days of glory wearing maize and blue. He’ll have an opportunity to start elsewhere, perhaps somewhere else in the Big Ten.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...