Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per reports.

Michigan QB Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He's listed as a graduate transfer. https://t.co/ECCIqMFIUs — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 28, 2022

McNamara underwent successful knee surgery earlier this month after being injured against UConn. McNamara started the year as Michigan’s starter but J.J. McCarthy was named the starter following his Week 2 performance against Hawaii and has started ever since.

McNamara finishes the 2022 season with 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception. McNamara was an integral part of Michigan’s 2021 Big Ten Championship season and was named a team captain in August. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

While McNamara’s career at Michigan is over, he’ll always be remembered for what he did in 2021 — he certainly had days of glory wearing maize and blue. He’ll have an opportunity to start elsewhere, perhaps somewhere else in the Big Ten.