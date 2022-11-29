How to watch tonight’s unveiling of the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

After annihilating the Ohio State Buckeyes on national TV and in front of more than 100,000 people on Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will be moving up in the new College Football Playoff rankings.

You can watch the unveiling of the new rankings tonight at 7 p.m. on ESPN. You can also watch on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

As of this very moment, the Georgia Bulldogs (-160) are the favorite to win the National Championship, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Right behind them are Michigan (+290), USC (+1,200), TCU (+1,200), Ohio State (+1,200) and Alabama (+2,500).

At this point, these teams seem like the only ones who can make it into the CFP, so this all makes sense. However, I’m shocked to see OSU with the same odds at USC and TCU, who both are guaranteed a spot in the CFP with a win this weekend. The Buckeyes have their backs against the wall and need a lot of help to make it in.

Nonetheless, this will all get settled soon enough. Conference Championship week is upon us, so buckle up, folks.

What do you think the new top-four will be tonight? Do you think Michigan moves up to two, or all the way to No. 1? Let us know down in the comments!