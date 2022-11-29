Brewcast: Reacting to Michigan’s second straight win over OSU

This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED.

The Michigan Wolverines went into the Horseshoe on Saturday and walked out with their first win since 2000. Not only did Michigan win the game, but they also left no doubt as to who has the better team and, currently, the better program.

With Michigan winning two in a row over the Buckeyes, the tide feels like it is starting to turn in the rivalry. Luke Ghiardi and Scotty White break it down on this week’s Brewcast.

